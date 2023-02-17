Bail extended for Clifton land fraud accused

The St Catherine Parish Court today further extended bail for the two persons implicated in the alleged land fraud in Clifton.

School principal SueLyn Ward-Brown, who is charged with breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Law Reform Fraudulent Transactions Special Provisions Act, and Conspiracy to Defraud, is out on $2,000,000 bail.

Her co-accused, Natalie Walker, who was charged two weeks ago with conspiracy, is out on station bail in the sum of $200,000.

Walker today made her first court appearance.

The Crown told the court that investigations revealed that Walker allegedly made several phone calls to complainants in the case.

In response, the defence told the court that Walker is the president of the citizens association and that she would communicate with residents as part of her role.

Arising from today's development, the court put off the case for mention on March 20.

Allegations are that the principal collected monies from several residents in Clifton for the sale of government owned lands adjoining the Clifton community.

The police had initially reported that five people came forward with claims that they made payments totalling $4 million.

The sum has since increased to almost $8 million.

- Rasbert Turner

