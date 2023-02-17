‘Distraction’… PM speaks on Integrity Commission report

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today labelled as a distraction allegations of possible corruption in the awarding of millions in government contracts to business associates.

The Integrity Commission had referred a report into an alleged conflict of interest to its director of corruption prosecution after it concluded that Holness may have influenced the awarding of government contracts.

The recommendation was made in a 107-page report which contains details of an investigation into the award of government contracts to Westcon Construction Limited between 2006 and 2009.

The report, which was tabled in parliament on Tuesday, said the company's directors, Robert Garvin and Donovan Simpson, are known to Holness for more than 20 years.

News came on Thursday that Keisha Prince-Kameka, the director of corruption prosecution, had already ruled that no charges would be preferred against the prime minister.

The commission has faced strong criticism that it acted improperly by allowing its findings to be tabled in Parliament without releasing at the same time a ruling stating that he would not be charged.

It has rejected the claims.

Holness, speaking this afternoon at the headquarters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), of which he is the leader, said that he did not allow the report to distract him from his duties while at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government meeting in Bahamas.

The prime minister stated that the situation has highlighted the need to adjust the legislation governing the Integrity Commission to make it more practical and refocus on what he called the real issues.

Further, he said there is also the need to strengthen Jamaica's anti -corruption framework, stressing that the JLP and the government stands firm against corruption.

Holness spoke out against those who he says have politicised and weaponised corruption.

He argued that this does not serve Jamaica and Jamaicans.

