'Fat Cat' charged for shop breaking and larceny

Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Folkes, otherwise called 'Fat Cat', a labourer of Ritches district, Clarendon, and Knowles Road, Manchester, has been charged for shop breaking and larceny.

The charges stem from two separate incidents in August and October 2022.

The Spalding police say on August 15, 2022, about 8:30 p.m., a woman securely locked her business place in Ritches district and left.

Upon her return the following day, she realised that it had been broken into and items were missing.

She contacted the police and a report was made.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police confirmed that a similar incident occurred on October 15, 2022 at a plaza in Spalding.

An investigation was launched into both occurrences and Folkes was arrested and taken into custody.

The police say he later admitted to committing both acts and was charged on Thursday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.