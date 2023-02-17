HEART launches research, development steam lab in St Ann

Jamaica’s culinary industry, already gaining momentum internationally, took a huge step forward with the launch of a research and development steam lab at the Heart College of Hospitality Service (HCHS) in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Wednesday, February 15.

The lab will offer the institution and the wider public the opportunity to integrate an understanding of the arts, science and technology into the production and preparation of food. This includes the analytics surrounding applied research and product development, and identifying herbs and spices within the local gastronomy.

The three-day event will allow for the networking of chefs, product developers, culinologists and others within the sector and will feature demonstrations and lectures by local and international industry insiders.

The event serves as another push to enhance the local gastronomy sector with Jamaican foods increasingly becoming an attraction for international tourists.

Guest speaker, well-known executive chef and director/consultant at Hospitality 365, Ravi Anne, hailed HCHS on the initiative and said the move to incorporate science and technology in the food industry will serve those chefs who are passionate about their craft and enable them to get better.

With steam being considered one of the most efficient approaches used in the food industry to improve quality and prolong shelf life, Anne noted,

“Sustainability is the future and we have to adapt to sustainable life and I’m proud to say Jamaica has come a far way. Today, we are able to ban Styrofoam, plastic straws and plastic bags, and we are fighting collectively for a great cause which is a better and safe environment,” Anne said.

“With over 60 per cent of food and drink businesses being affected by increased energy costs, reducing waste can help you save on operating costs.”

He referenced Goddard Catering where an initiative by Chef Daniel Schweitzer sees the company investing in a food waste processing plant, which will turn food waste into fertiliser in 14 hours.

“I believe several organisations should adapt the same principle, with which we can have a better environment,” the chef stated.

Anne said sustainable practices continue to be top priority with climate change being an increasingly relevant topic and consumers are more and more supportive of businesses which adapt a sustainable mindset.

The technology could also positively impact the high level of food waste in the hotel sector, which has been a source of concern in some quarters.

Over the three days, the meeting will focus on topics, such as fundamentals of culinology, emergence of gastronomy engineering, and contemporary Caribbean cuisines.