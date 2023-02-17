JCSA strengthens call for gag on certain Integrity Commission reports

The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) is renewing its call for a gag order to be placed on Integrity Commission reports that are subject to prosecutorial review following the latest controversy surrounding the release of findings in a probe involving Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Integrity Commission's report citing allegations of potential conflict of interest regarding the award of Government contracts was released on Tuesday.

However, on Thursday it was revealed that a final ruling which stated that no charges would be brought against Holness had been made from January, but was not submitted at the same time as the report on the probe.

JCSA president O'Neil Grant says while the association stands resolute in its support of the fight to stamp out corruption, the naming of persons involved in alleged acts of corruption should be looked at very carefully.

"The existence of a report naming public officials in acts of corruption not only damages the individual but also the institution of government when the completion of the process leading to the laying of charges is incomplete or when a report is shared publicly in a preliminary fashion when the matter was not previously in the public domain," the JCSA head says in a media statement released on Friday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a 2014 submission to a joint select committee of parliament, the JCSA had stated that "if the accused individual was found by way of investigation to not be involved in any corrupt activity then there is no need to make any public declaration regarding culpability unless the matter was already public."

The JCSA says it feels vindicated in its stance given the latest incident.

The JCSA adds that it believes that allegations of corruption against public officials require a high level of sensitivity and deeper probity to avoid situations like the current one.

It says such situations further deepen the perception of corruption and make it appear that the institution created to deal with the investigation and prosecution of corruption is inept.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.