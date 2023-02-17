Police seize guns, ammunition in St James and St Elizabeth

The police have arrested two men following the seizure of guns and ammunition in separate incidents in St James and St Elizabeth on Thursday.

In one incident a .380 Bersa pistol was confiscated along Bull Savannah main road in St Elizabeth.

Detectives from the St Elizabeth police division say about 2 p.m., acting on information, they carried out a special operation in the area in search of a man who was said to be in possession of illegal firearms.

The man was later seen driving his motor vehicle which was signalled to stop by the police. He reportedly disobeyed the signal of the police and continued driving.

The police went in pursuit of the vehicle and the man allegedly threw a firearm through the front passenger window.

The vehicle was intercepted, the firearm recovered and the man was arrested.

Meanwhile, police from the St James division seized a nine millimetre Taurus pistol along with a magazine containing six cartridges during an operation in Hollywood, Norwood, in the parish.

The police say about 4 p.m., a police team conducted a targeted operation at a premises.

The house was searched and the gun and ammunition found under a mattress on the floor of a room.

One man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

