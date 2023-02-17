PSOJ 'appalled' by IC's actions in Holness probe reporting

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it is "appalled" the Integrity Commission released a report with adverse findings against Prime Minister Andrew Holness but failed to reveal the ruling by the Director of Corruption Prosecution that the findings did not give rise to prosecutable offences and no charges would be brought.

In a media release Friday, the PSOJ demanded that a swift and thorough response be provided by the Integrity Commission regarding the reason for the insufficiency of reporting on the investigation.

The report, which cited allegations of potential conflict of interest regarding the award of Government contracts during the period 2006 to 2009 was brought to local and international attention, following its tabling in Parliament on Tuesday, without the release of the final ruling.

"The consequences of that egregious act has resulted in irreparable damage being occasioned to the office of the Prime Minister – the highest elected office in the country – by virtue of the public opprobrium which understandably resulted from the partial disclosure," the PSOJ said in the media release.

The PSOJ said "incalculable damage has been imposed on the country's brand, even as we arduously work to root out corruption at all stages of our society."

It added that the office of the Integrity Commission has been brought into disrepute by the "careless or intentional omission", particularly given its integral role in holding public officials to the highest standard of integrity and ethics.

The PSOJ said Jamaicans have a right to know the truth about the commission's actions.

"...if the truth is that the processes of the Integrity Commission lack efficiency or competence we must know, and consequences must follow including but not limited to the resignation of whomever is responsible," It said.

