Second schoolboy charged for attack on schoolmate

The police say a second suspect in the assault of a student at a West Kingston High School is now in their custody.

He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The police say he remains in custody as he's being investigated for related matters.

On Thursday a 16-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to the incident at the school earlier that day.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 11:45 a.m., a boy was forced into a classroom and assaulted by students at the institution.

A report was made to the police and the first teen was taken into custody.

