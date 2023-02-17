Water rationing for KSA due to drought

The National Water Commission (NWC) has moved to regulate water supply in sections of the Corporate Area arising from reduced inflows due to the ongoing drought.

The NWC says the water level at the Hermitage Dam is now at 63.5 per cent while the Mona Reservoir is at 76 per cent.

Given the continuous decline in storage at these major facilities, the commission says it has to take the necessary actions to preserve water supply to the Kingston and St Andrew region.

Here is the supply schedule

Scheduled time for distribution of supply

6 am to 6 pm daily

Affected areas :- Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, Dunrobin Avenue, Moreton Park, St Andrew Park, sections of Molynes (between HWT and Washington Boulevard), Waltham Park Road, Half-Way Tree, Half-Way Tree Road and roads leading off, Kencot and Crossroads area.

Scheduled time for distribution of supply

6 pm to 6 am daily

Affected areas :- Sections of Constant Spring Road and roads leading off including Constant Spring Gardens, Dunrobin Avenue, Old Church Road, Annette Crescent and section Waterloo, Red Hills Road and roads leading off and Manning's Hill Road and roads leading off, Whitehall, Roehampton, Honey Hill, Campbell Boulevard, Valentine Gardens, Arlene Gardens, sections of Molynes Road, Perkins Boulevard, Havendale, Meadowbrook, Queensborough, Queensbury, Sections of Patrick City and environs, Sections of Duhaney Park and Pembroke Hall

Scheduled time for distribution of supply

6 am to 9 pm daily

Affected areas :- Hope Pastures, Mona, Liguanea and sections of Barbican, Kintyre , Gordon Town and Mona Heights, Goldsmith and August Town.

The NWC says trucking arrangements will be implemented to serve customers who cannot be served via the piped network.

In addition, the company is imploring customers play their part to reduce the impact of the drought by using conservation methods.

