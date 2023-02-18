Chinese businessman shot and injured in St Elizabeth

A Chinese businessman was reportedly shot and injured this morning during a robbery in St Elizabeth.

The businessman was reportedly driving a Hiace bus along the Ballard's Valley main road about 10:30 a.m., when two men rode up on a motorbike, blocking his pathway.

One of the robbers allegedly disembarked the motorcycle, pulled a gun and demanded money. The businessman reportedly refused and was shot in his right leg.

According to an investigator in the matter, it appeared the perpetrators had followed the man from his business place.

-Tanesha Mundle

