JCC says IC's explanation for delaying release of Holness ruling 'grossly insufficient'

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) says the Integrity Commission (IC) must provide further answers regarding its "seemingly inept" release of the report and ruling on the probe of conflict of interest allegations involving Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Commission has been criticised for causing the report containing the allegations to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday but not releasing the ruling stating that Holness would not be charged until Thursday.

The IC has defended itself, stressing that publication of the ruling could not be done before or simultaneously with the report based on provisions of the Integrity Commission Act.

But the JCC, in a media release on Saturday, said "nothing that we have read suggests that a delay beyond five minutes (to be generous) was required by said law. A delay of more than 24 hours, given the fallout that must have been foreseen and in fact has now been realised, appears unacceptable and frankly unforgivable."

The JCC argued that delay of such salient information with such grave implications, requires justification of the highest standard.

And it stated that it has seen nothing in the subsequent clarification issued by the Integrity Commission that explains its handling of the matter.

"It is the delay and specifically the length of the delay that has caused immeasurable damage to the Office of the Prime Minister, and the international reputation of our country. This remains unexplained and, in our view, unjustified," it opined.

The JCC said if further justification is not forthcoming from the IC, there should be swift accountability and consequence at the highest level of the Commission.

"Only then can we begin to repair the immense and painful loss of credibility that has resulted," it said.

