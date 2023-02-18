New male ward opens at St James Infirmary

Approximately 40 residents of the St James Infirmary are now able to occupy the new $45-million male ward that was built at the facility in Albion, Montego Bay.

The ward was a joint initiative between the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the St James Municipal Corporation.

It was officially opened by portfolio minister, Desmond McKenzie, on February 15.

The new facility is equipped with all the necessary amenities, including dormitories, a doctor’s office, physiotherapy room, shower room, and bathroom.

Additionally, approximately $11 million was spent to outfit the ward with medical equipment, therapeutic beds, stand aids, furniture and appliances, among other provisions.

The facility represents the latest addition to the infirmary, which saw the commissioning of a therapeutic park last November.

The park boasts recreational spaces, a mural and water fountain, which are redounding to the residents’ physical, psychological, and social well-being.

McKenzie, in his remarks during the opening ceremony for the ward, noted that the Government has spent more than $1 billion to improve facilities for the society’s most vulnerable citizens.

“Improving the conditions of the less fortunate must become a priority of the Government, [and] all infirmaries in Jamaica, under this administration, have received significant benefits,” he added.

Against this background, McKenzie commended the team spearheading the ward’s construction, describing the design as “really wonderful”.

He advised that focus will now be placed on the construction of a new kitchen and dining hall at the infirmary.

In his remarks, mayor of Montego Bay and chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said the ward’s construction reflected the infirmary’s growth through improved operations and service delivery.

This, he noted, is indicative of how well seniors and the vulnerable are treated and cared for.

Councillor Williams said the State will continue to “innovate” and “modernise” its approach and practices, in keeping with the city’s development and advancement.

“In the near future, we will see the construction of a new female ward and, as we continue to grow, we will not leave the vulnerable behind. This modern [male ward] facility will be a beacon of hope and will boost the spirits of residents and their families, while also improving the work and morale of the caregivers,” the mayor stated.