NSWMA to get 50 more compactor trucks

Another batch of 50 compactor trucks will be purchased in the 2023/24 fiscal year to improve garbage collection in the island.

The Government has allocated $1.8 billion for the acquisition, which represents the second batch of trucks for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and should bolster the operations and capabilities of the agency.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke.

So far under the project, 50 compactor trucks have been acquired by the authority. They arrived in the island in December 2022.

The overall project aims to provide a cleaner environment to Jamaica’s populace through the acquisition of 100 compactor trucks, which will increase the NSWMA’s fleet to an acceptable level.

The project is being funded by the Government of Jamaica.