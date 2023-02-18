Policeman shot in Grants Pen

A policeman is now in hospital after he was shot and injured near the Grants Pen Police Station in St Andrew early Saturday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit has confirmed the shooting, but says it has no details.

His identity has not been disclosed.

Police sources say the cop was shot near the entrance to the station by a man travelling on a motorcycle.

