Portland teen charged for allegedly breaking into school and stealing money

A fifteen-year-old student of Port Antonio, Portland, was charged with schoolhouse breaking and larceny following an incident at a school in the town on Thursday.

The Port Antonio police say that about 10:39 p.m., two security guards were doing a compound patrol when they saw the teen and another boy in the school cafeteria.

Upon seeing the security guards they ran in different directions.

The security guards gave chase and one of the boys was apprehended while the other escaped.

The police were summoned and further checks were made.

It was then discovered that $19,670 was missing.

The teen was arrested and subsequently charged.

