St Elizabeth farmer charged with illegal gun possession

The police have now charged a St Elizabeth farmer who was arrested in relation to the seizure of an illegal gun in Bull Savannah, St Elizabeth, on Thursday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lamaco Sylvester, otherwise called 'Ottie', a farmer of Delightful district in the parish, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The police allege that about 2:05 p.m., Thursday, Sylvester was seen driving a motor car along the Bull Savannah main road when he was signalled to stop.

He reportedly disobeyed and sped away.

The police say they followed closely behind him and observed Sylvester throwing an object from the car.

It was reportedly retrieved and discovered to be a .380 Bersa Pistol.

He was subsequently arrested.

