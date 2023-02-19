Chef killed in vehicular crash
Published:Sunday | February 19, 2023 | 12:23 PM
The Runaway Bay police in St Ann are investigating a motor vehicle collision, which has resulted in the death of a man.
He is Omaine Brown, a 25-year-old chef, of Hopewell Park, Discovery Bay in St Ann.
Brown was reportedly driving a Toyota Starlet motor car about 6:30 p.m., Saturday, when he lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of the Bahia Principe hotel in Runaway Bay.
The car crashed into a concrete utility pole.
An injured Brown was rushed to the St Ann's Bay Hospital where he died.
-Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.