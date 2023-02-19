Chef killed in vehicular crash

The Runaway Bay police in St Ann are investigating a motor vehicle collision, which has resulted in the death of a man.

He is Omaine Brown, a 25-year-old chef, of Hopewell Park, Discovery Bay in St Ann.

Brown was reportedly driving a Toyota Starlet motor car about 6:30 p.m., Saturday, when he lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of the Bahia Principe hotel in Runaway Bay.

The car crashed into a concrete utility pole.

An injured Brown was rushed to the St Ann's Bay Hospital where he died.

-Rasbert Turner

