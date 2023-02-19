A cut above the rest

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

From modelling internationally and gracing the cover of one of the largest magazines focused on black excellence, to creating and positioning a brand that empowers, educates and elevates, Carmen Althea Laing is living true to her calling of helping young women become better versions of themselves.

Though born to parents who were educators that ensured she was not only academically potent but had a comprehensive approach to learning; participating in as many extracurricular activities as were possible, Laing still did not have life easy and had to learn to navigate the world of self-love and confidence.

“My parents nurtured me in all my creative endeavours and supported me unconditionally. My father introduced me to famous poets such as Keats and Percy Bysshe Shelley, and as a result I fell in love with English literature and language arts. I was a Girl Guide and participated in the school’s speech and vocal choirs and copped gold and silver medals at JCDC (Jamaica Cultural Development Commission) each year. I was introduced to the pianoforte while at Hampton School during my five years there. I completed grades one to five at the Royal School of London Music Examinations.”

She continued: “But during my childhood I faced ridicule for being so dark skinned and skinny. Truth be told, we are all from different economic backgrounds and we experience emotional and mental challenges and I was not exempt, coupled with being misunderstood.”

But despite the public perception, Laing forged ahead, pursuing the desires that ignited fervour in her heart.

“At 16 years old I entered Excelsior Community College to pursue a Teacher Training Certificate course, majoring in language. I graduated with distinction. At 18 years old, I entered the Miss St Elizabeth Festival Queen Competition and placed second, copping the Most Aware and Most Talented awards.”

Laing’s love for the limelight, nurtured by her mother who relished the opportunity to have her participate in the Easter Bonnet children’s parade of the St Elizabeth Horticultural Society show, dolled up in gown and gloves, set the tone for unimaginable success in her adult years, in areas she never dreamed she would reach.

“During the rocky stages of my marriage, clandestinely I began attending classes at Faces Modelling School which was operated by Bev Corke. I had a vision for myself and my goals and achievement which would not be buried in unhappiness. I began working at Shaw Park Beach Hotel in 1984 as entertainment manager. There I met Lorna Davis who coordinated fashion shows for the property. She co-opted me and the rest became history.”

It was there that she met entertainment specialist Weston Haughton, who encouraged her to apply and sent off her application to Pulse for entry into the Miss Jamaica Fashion Model Pageant.

At 28 years old and by this time a mother, Laing had the odds stacked against her, but she never denied herself an opportunity that had not denied her.

“On that fateful night in 1985, I was declared winner in all categories – Best Technique, Best Movement and Most Dynamic, and the winner of the Miss Jamaica Fashion Model 1985 title. But for me that was not enough ... I needed more ... I wanted to be international.”

Laing subsequently got word from a friend that Essence Magazine was having a shoot nearby and quickly maximised the opportunity to network.

“I maintained contact with them in New York and in a telephone conversation they shared that they needed a real chocolate coloured girl and I headed to New York. The rest is history. I became the first non-celebrity to appear on the cover of E ssence Magazine in 1986 and 1990. In the recent 50th anniversary, my cover was featured as one of the major black women of the 1990s.”

Following her return to Jamaica, Laing focused her energy in education and student image enhancement, staff development and corporate image training.

“In life we have to make our own opportunities, hence my return to university at age 47 and the completion of my bachelor’s in education degree, graduating with upper second class honours at age 51. Having experienced many challenges, I have learnt to continue to fight until my last breath. I have worked with abused women. My home has been the haven for over 15 kids with various emotional or behavioural issues for years ... this is my purpose. Today all of those children are now adults and have achieved success.”

The 2020 RJRGLEANER Woman of Distinction awardee for contribution to culture and modelling has been the conceptualiser of pageants to reinforce self-value at a number of institutions, including Haile Selassie High School in St Andrew and May Day High School in Manchester.

“Only recently they (May Day High) celebrated 20 years of pageantry. All my past queens are exemplary citizens. I was truly honoured to have been crowned for my work and worth by the queens and the committee at their staging this year. My passion is education, hence whatever I do encircles that love. My ultimate goal is to have my Student Image Enhancement programme included in the curriculum in all schools.

Only recently, Hampton, Munro and Decarteret College have been privy to the Althea Laing Student Leadership Training. I also offer online tutoring in English language and literature and CAPE Communication and Caribbean Studies.”

Laing said she is hoping that she will get the assistance from past student organisations, corporate Jamaica, UNICEF and USAID, among others to expand the programme.

Firm in the belief that one must wholeheartedly exude passion in respect of pursuits and focus on personal fulfilment, self-actualising rather than seeking to fulfil the expectations of others, Laing said she is looking forward to completing her master’s degree in mental health and counselling.

“I hope the universe will listen to me and provide me with a scholarship in due season. The words will not come back void,” she said.