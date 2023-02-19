NWC to implement water restrictions in KSA starting Monday

The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that it will begin restricting water supply to sections of Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) as of Monday as drought conditions continue to impact inflows to a number of surface water sources.

The NWC says the current water level at the Hermitage Dam is 63.5 per cent while the Mona Reservoir is at 76 per cent.

It says given the continuous decline in the storage at its major facilities, it has considered carefully and concluded that it has to take the necessary actions to preserve water supply to the KSA region.

As a result the following daily water supply schedule will be implemented:

6 a.m to 6 p.m.

Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, Dunrobin Avenue, Moreton Park, St Andrew Park, Sections of Molynes( between HWT and Washington Boulevard), Waltham Park Road, Half Way Tree, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading off, Kencot and Crossroads area.

6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sections of Constant Spring Road and roads leading off including Constant Spring Gardens, Dunrobin Avenue, Old Church Road, Annette Crescent and section Waterloo, Red Hills Road and roads leading off and Manning's Hill Road and roads leading off, Whitehall, Roehampton, Honey Hill, Campbell Boulevard, Valentine Gardens, Arlene Gardens, sections of Molynes Road, Perkins Boulevard, Havendale, Meadowbrook, Queensborough, Queensbury, Sections of Patrick City and environs, Sections of Duhaney Park and Pembroke Hall.

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hope Pastures, Mona, Liguanea and sections of Barbican, Kintyre , Gordon Town and Mona Heights, Goldsmith and August Town.

The NWC says trucking arrangements will be implemented to serve customers who cannot be served via the piped network.

It is imploring that customers play their part to reduce the impact of the drought by using conservation methods.

