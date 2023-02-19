Police and FID say FBI involved in 'wider' SSL probe

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Financial Investigations Division (FID) are seeking to put an end to suggestions that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has not been brought in to help probe the massive fraud at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson had questioned whether the FBI was in fact involved in the investigation, as had been announced by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, following statements by the head of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) on Friday.

CTOC head, Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony McLaughlin, had stated that local law enforcement had the capacity to conduct the investigation and did not need the assistance of the FBI at this time.

However, in a statement issued to the media on Sunday, the JCF and FID said McLaughlin was referring specifically to the local aspects of the Fraud Squad investigation that led to the initial charges against the accused in the case, Jean-Ann Panton, and not to the wider dimensions of the SSL probe.

They said the FBI has been officially engaged in the SSL case since January 2023 as has been stated by Clarke.

"We apologise for any misunderstanding that may have been caused in this matter. It has been outlined in previous joint releases by FID and CTOC that this case is a complex one because of the length of time, the number of transactions and the number of accounts involved," the media statement said.

It added: "We are already seeing the benefit of engaging and involving the FBI, as the extent of the case becomes clearer. There are elements of the case that cross into other jurisdictions and elements that will require detailed forensic auditing."

The law enforcement entities said all investigative steps are being taken and all tools and regulatory protocols are being applied to this case.

"We continue to assure the public that the work to unravel this fraud will be thorough with a view to identifying all connected parties and bringing them to justice," they said.

The SSL fraud is believed to involve at least J$3 billion.

Jamaican athletics star Usain Bolt has been fleeced of approximately US$12.7 million or nearly J$2 billion in the fraud.

