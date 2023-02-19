Policeman shot and injured in MoBay

A police constable attached to the St James Police Quick Response team was shot by a gunman while on duty on Barnett Street in downtown Montego Bay on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m.

The police say they were proceeding along Barnett Street when a man was seen acting suspiciously.

The police allege that, on their approach, the man pulled a firearm and opened fire, hitting the constable in the right shoulder.

The team reportedly took evasive action and returned fire, however, the man escaped.

The policeman was treated at hospital and released.

Meanwhile, the police are reportedly trying to ascertain whether a man who turned up with gunshot wounds at hospital in Trelawny was the person involved in the shooting.

-Janet Silvera

