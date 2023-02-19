Portland records first murder for 2023

Portland on Saturday recorded its first murder for 2023 following the shooting death of a man in the farming community of Skibo, shortly after 9:45 p.m.

Police sources have confirmed the incident and say the deceased, whose identity has not yet been ascertained, only recently moved to the Skibo community.

The police say preliminary reports suggest that the man was among a group of young men standing near a shop when men drove up in a vehicle and opened gunfire.

The deceased was hit and later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

- Gareth Davis

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.