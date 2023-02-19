Sun | Feb 19, 2023

St Ann man charged with murder

Published:Sunday | February 19, 2023 | 4:22 PM
The St Ann police have charged a man for the killing of 55-year-old Clive Reid, otherwise called 'Chemist', of Old Buckfield, Ocho Rios in the parish, on December 15.

He is 21-year-old Ramone Gillies, a vendor, of Old Buckfield.

The Ocho Rios police say about 7:10 a.m., residents stumbled upon Reid's body and notified them.

On their arrival, Reid was found lying on a bench with several wounds to the face.

He was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.

Gillies was charged on Saturday.

