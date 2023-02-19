St Ann man charged with murder
Published:Sunday | February 19, 2023 | 4:22 PM
The St Ann police have charged a man for the killing of 55-year-old Clive Reid, otherwise called 'Chemist', of Old Buckfield, Ocho Rios in the parish, on December 15.
He is 21-year-old Ramone Gillies, a vendor, of Old Buckfield.
The Ocho Rios police say about 7:10 a.m., residents stumbled upon Reid's body and notified them.
On their arrival, Reid was found lying on a bench with several wounds to the face.
He was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.
Gillies was charged on Saturday.
