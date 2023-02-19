St Catherine businessman accused of using gun to threaten woman

Several charges have been laid against a St Catherine businessman after he allegedly threatened a woman while pointing his licensed firearm at her.

Forty-seven-year-old Marlon Smith, of Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged for assault at common law, making use of a firearm to commit a schedule offence and breach of the terms and conditions of a firearm authorisation.

The charges stem from an incident in Portsmouth, Portmore, on February 12.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says its reports are that about 2:20 a.m., Smith and a woman were at Laburnum Crescent in Portsmouth, when an argument developed between them.

He reportedly pointed his firearm at her and threatened her.

The matter was reported to the police and Smith was arrested and the firearm seized.

He was subsequently charged on Saturday after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

