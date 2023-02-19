UWI to investigate cause of student protest

A protest Sunday evening involving dozens of students living on the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI) has ended.

"I've been advised that with the intervention of the Mona police and campus security, everybody has dispersed. The protest is over for tonight. Tomorrow, we'll try and find out what happened and get to the bottom of it," said Campus Registrar Dr Donovan Stanberry.

Details of the cause remain unclear but the students called for the removal of Dr Nadeen Spence, the Students Services and Development Manager for Mary Seacole Hall, an all-female residence.

It's understood that the protest was triggered by an incident at a sporting event earlier on Sunday.

Many of the protesters were from Mary Seacole Hall and all-male residence Chancellor Hall.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or damage to university property arising from the protest that went on for more than an hour and ended some time after 9 p.m.

The protest comes amid reports that Spence is due to be appointed the interim head of Jamaica's Child Protection and Family Services Agency.

