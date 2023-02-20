$88.7 million for Stony Hill Justice Centre

Some $88.776 million is to be spent on the construction of the Stony Hill Justice Centre in St Andrew.

The project seeks to improve access to justice services by constructing a new facility that will bring restorative justice services, child diversion services and mediation close to communities.

This is contained in the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure, which is currently before the House of Representatives.

It is anticipated that construction will commence in the 2023/24 fiscal year, with 35 per cent completion attained.

- JIS News

