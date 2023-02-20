Area One cops praised for crime fight

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Area One police have been lauded for risking their lives in battling violent criminals involved in drug dealing, lottery scamming, and gunrunning.

That commendation came from Area One chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, who said that the region has been performing at an unmatched level despite facing grave odds.

Chambers said that even with members being challenged in firefights, and in some cases, killed, Area One had the highest financial, gun and ammunition recovery rates in the country.

“The conditions and environment, including the erosion of humanity, that our police officers have to deal with here in Montego Bay and St James can be very difficult,” the senior cop said during a divisional awards dinner at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James Saturday night.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The barometer of success as we have come to adopt in this country is measured by the ability of … how effective … our law-enforcement personnel are able to control crime and violence. However, the conditions are not always ideal when dealing with crime and criminals.”

The senior cop said that while many critics cast aspersion at the police, the cultural cocktail of “greed, dishonesty, and corruption” painted a telling picture of what law enforcers face daily.

Chambers did not provide data on gun seizures in Area One this year, but there have been two major busts, of an aggregate 81, at the Montego Bay port in January and February.

There has also been a 56 per cent decline in murders in St James – 16 up to February 12 this year compared with 36 for the corresponding period in 2022. Shootings have been flat.

The fall in murders in St James has outperformed the national average, which has dropped by 27 per cent up to February 12.

There were 188 murders across Jamaica for the first 43 days of 2022. The murder toll this year stands at 138 for the corresponding period.

“It is very difficult to be a police officer in Jamaica and here in Montego Bay,” Chambers told the audience in his address.

“This is why we have functions like these so we can honour our men and women of the JCF who oftentimes go beyond the call of duty to keep us all safe. They have been shot and shot at, while some are no longer with us. We want to show them here tonight how much they are appreciated.”

Chambers’ comments echoed those made by Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson, who told stakeholders at a town-hall meeting in Montego Bay last week that the work to restore public order in the tourism capital has been bearing fruit.

Approximately 50 men and women representing St James were recognised for outstanding contribution to the ‘Force for Good’ during the ceremony organised by St James commanding officer, Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis, and his team.

Also in attendance were Anderson, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, Custos Conrad Pitkin, members of the business community, and approximately 150 police personnel.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com