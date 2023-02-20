Dennis Meadows wants to represent Trelawny Northern for a fourth time

Dennis Meadows has applied to represent the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in Trelawny Northern at the next general election.

Meadows, a former Jamaica Labour Party senator, switched to the PNP last year over what he described as a toxic relationship.

Meadows has made three failed bids to win the constituency.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Sunday, he said that he submitted his application last week and expressed confidence about victory at the polls.

"My application was informed by the wish and call from the people in Trelawny Northern," Meadows told The Gleaner.

"My philosophy of service is people centric and my objectives will be informed by the wishes of the people," he continued.

Efforts to get a comment from PNP general secretary Dr Dayton Campbell on Meadows’ application were unsuccessful.

- Leon Jackson

