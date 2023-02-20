Scores of traffic violators had to dig deep into their pockets to pay hefty fines under the new Road Traffic Act at the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Fines as high as $37,000 or 10 days in prison were imposed by presiding judge Nicole Kellier.

The offences included disobeying a police signal, no driver's license, no insurance coverage, operating a vehicle contrary to the terms of the license, unlicensed motorcycle, and no registration plate affixed.

"Di fines dem high bad, it wicked pon mi. Is di last money mi draw fi come pay," motorist Delbert Chambers said.

The judge commended the Guys Hill police for the efficiency in their case preparations.

- Rasbert Turner

