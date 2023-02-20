Disgruntled probation officers stage sit-in over wage talks

Disgruntled over the Government's failure to re-engage them in the public sector compensation restructuring process, probation officers islandwide, in an unprecedented move, this morning staged a sit-in.

The 152 officers, including probation officers, senior probation officers, and probation aftercare officers, have reported for work at their respective offices but will not be carrying out their regular function in protest until the Government reaches out for a meeting.

The protest will no doubt significantly impact Jamaica's court system, as probation officers play a vital role in the proceedings.

President of the Probation Aftercare Officers' Staff Association, Kerryann Davis, told The Gleaner this morning that the association met with the finance ministry last year October but was not satisfied with the package as it would have put members in a “worse-off position.”

“We were in negotiation with the Government and we wrote to them from January 9 outlining our position and, to date, they have not responded.

“Subsequently, we wrote directly to Dr Nigel Clarke telling him that our members are disgruntled and we are not sure what is going to happen because we are not getting a response from the ministry of finance and still no response except that the ministry confirmed receipt,” she said.

Davis emphasised that probation officers are critical partners in the nation's crime-fighting effort, arguing that they are not being given the desired respect and recognition despite the fact that they are given very few resources to perform their jobs.

“It's almost like the Government is asking us to make milk out of stone and it's just the disrespect in not even calling us back to the discussion table and that is what we are concerned about.

“I don't understand how the Government is saying they want to close the discussion but they are not responding to us for us to come back to the discussion table,” she said.

According to Davis, the association wants to have a meeting with the ministry to bring closure to the process

At the same time, she said the association will not be bullied into signing off on a package that is not beneficial and satisfactory to probation officers.

“Whatever it takes for us to get whatever it is that we've worked, we will fight to the very end,” Davis warned.

- Tanesha Mundle

