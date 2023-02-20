Fiery three-vehicle crash in Clarendon causes traffic pile-up
A fiery three-vehicle crash along the Bustamante Highway in Four Paths, Clarendon has caused a traffic pile-up, the police are reporting.
The Gleaner understands that the crash, which occurred about 5 p.m., involved a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) unit, a truck, and a Honda CR-V.
Sources say the CR-V was reduced to ashes shortly after the vehicles burst into flames.
Head of operations of the Clarendon Police division, Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, said no major injuries were reported.
The Bustamante Highway is listed as a crash hotspot by the National Road Council of Jamaica.- Olivia Brown
