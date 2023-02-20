Portmore police probing highway shooting, crash

The Portmore police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicular collision and shooting on the North-South Highway which left one man dead and four others hospitalised on Sunday.

It is reported that about 5:40 p.m., five persons were travelling in a Nissan Sylphy motor car from an event in St Ann when, on reaching a section of Ocho Rios, they were intercepted by three vehicles whose occupants opened gunfire on them before escaping into the area.

The driver, who sustained injuries, drove off in search of medical attention and lost control of the vehicle in the vicinity of Caymanas in St Catherine, which crashed into a ravine.

The police were contacted and the occupants of the car were assisted to hospital where they were admitted.

A man known only as 'Dada' of a Greenwich Farm, Kingston 13 address succumbed to his injuries.

