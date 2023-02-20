Students urged to protect identities and data online

Students are being urged to stay informed about the latest cyberthreats and protect their identities and data, particularly when they are online.

The caution came from Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, during a recent cybersecurity and data-protection forum, held at the Ministry's Heroes Circle offices in Kingston.

She emphasised that cybersecurity and data protection must be priority, in light of the increasing use of technology in educational institutions and by students who have greater access to technological devices since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams said the Ministry of Education and Youth welcomes the collaboration with e-learning Jamaica to heighten public awareness about issues related to cybersecurity and data protection.

“We want them to know that their data is gold, and they have to take ownership of that data and not just see it as something they give, because some [web]sites ask them to input their name and address and date of birth and all that important information,” the Minister said.

“They need to begin to ask, is this really necessary to access this site. So, we all must take responsibility for the security of our online lives. We have to stay informed of the latest threats and keep our identities, information and password safe,” she added.

Williams reminded them that cyber predators are often looking for ways to access personal data and “we can't afford to be caught off guard”.

“This is why a forum such as this provides us with a platform to share our experiences and best practices, not only to preserve the safety of our digital lives but also to protect our technology infrastructure and national resources,” she said.

- JIS News

