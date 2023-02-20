Tax offices to close early tomorrow

Tax offices islandwide will be closed early tomorrow afternoon.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the closure, which begins at 2 p.m. on February 21, is facilitate a general staff meeting.

The meeting will involve team members of all tax offices and business locations on that day.

Tax offices will remain closed on Wednesday for the public holiday.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday.

