Transport Authority urges PPV operators to use online portal

The Transport Authority is urging persons to use its online portal to submit applications for the 2023/2024 licensing period.

The authority commenced accepting applications for new and renewal of road licences for public passenger vehicles (PPV) and commercial carriers on February 13.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday, the authority's Managing Director, Ralston Smith, said that the entity has embarked on a Digital Transformation Project, which aims to leverage Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to increase customer satisfaction and improve on its processes, products and services.

“This project includes digital licensing, which is being rolled out for the 2023/24 licensing period, smart monitoring and mobile automated service delivery,” he said, noting that the project should be completed within the new financial year.

Corporate Communications Manager at the TA, Merdina Callum, in explaining the online licensing process, said that persons are invited to apply from their smart phone or laptop computer at www.ta.org.jm.

“If persons do not have the devices to do so, they may proceed to the TA's office at 107 Maxfield Avenue, which is equipped with a kiosk that has several tablets available for use by the licensees to complete the process,” she informed.

She advised persons, who are applying for the first time, to ensure that “they come with a phone that has data or is able to access the TA's Wi Fi.”

Callum said that customer service representatives are on hand to assist in completing the applications.

She noted that applicants, who do not have an email address, will be asked to create one.

- JIS News

