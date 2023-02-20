Wildman raises new concern regarding validity of DPP's appointment

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman is continuing with his claim that the three-year-extension of Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn's tenure is in breach of the Constitution.

He is contending that a gazette he saw recently showed that the extension was not granted before she attained age 60.

Wildman is representing murder convict Mervin Cameron who filed a suit in the Supreme Court on February 13 contending that the purported extension was not gazetted in keeping with the Constitution, therefore the DPP's office was vacant.

However, it was reported in the Sunday Gleaner that the extension was gazetted on August 26, 2020.

Wildman issued a statement on Monday that over the weekend he saw a copy of the gazette which purported to give validity to the extension, but that the extension was granted as of September 21, 2020, which was Llewellyn's 60th birthday.

The gazette stated that Llewellyn's appointment was extended for three years in accordance with section 96(1)(b) of the Constitution of Jamaica.

Wildman emphasises that the extension should have been granted even a day before her birthday, as the Constitution stipulates.

“In light of this revelation, it is pellucidly clear that the gazette that purports to give validity to Ms Llewellyn's extension in 2020 is invalid in that it runs afoul of the Constitution of Jamaica and in particular section 96(1) and 96(1)(b),” Wildman said.

Commenting further, Wildman said section 96(1)(b) states that any extension granted to the holder of the Office of DPP must be granted before the holder attains age 60 and not on the date of attaining the age of 60.

He pointed out that there was an application pending in the Supreme Court for an injunction to restrain Llewellyn from remaining in the office which is now vacant. He said, so far, he has not received a date for the hearing of the application for an injunction.

