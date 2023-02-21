29 rounds of ammunition seized in Shelter Rock, two men arrested

The police in St Catherine are reporting the seizure of 29 rounds of ammunition and the arrest of two men in the community of Shelter Rock.

It is reported that about 11:15 a.m. lawmen were conducting a search of a two-storey building when they saw two men in a room.

The police say they were accosted, searched and upon closer examination a bag was seen in their possession.

The bag was searched and the ammunition found inside it.

Both men were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

