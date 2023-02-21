Bail conditions imposed on former workers in alleged Sagicor fraud

The four women accused of defrauding millions from Sagicor Bank were today ordered to submit their fingerprints to the police and to surrender their travel documents.

A stop order was also imposed and they were ordered to report to police on Tuesdays and Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tricia Moulton, former Sagicor Liguanea branch manager, her sister Alysia Moulton- White, former group vice president, personal banker Malika McLeod, and client care officer Tishan Samuels are all facing fraud-related offences.

It is being alleged that $65 million was stolen from the bank.

When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning, Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole Montague was told that several documents and statements were still outstanding.

The judge ordered that partial or full disclosure should be made on or before March 31.

The court also extended bail for the accused until April 27 when the matter will again be mentioned.

Samuels is being represented by attorney-at-law Rita Allen-Brown and Moulton by Orville Morgan.

Moulton-White is being represented by Matthew Hyatt and Bert Samuels while McLeod is being represented by Peter Champagnie KC.

- Andre Williams

