Curfews imposed in Manchester following reprisal killings

The Manchester police have announced curfews for five communities in the parish in a effort to prevent more reprisal killings.

The curfews, which came into effect at 6 p.m., will remain in place until 8 a.m. Thursday in the communities of New Hall, Richmond, George's Valley, May Day and Old England.

Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of operations, Colin Johnson, told The Gleaner that the curfews come amid security concerns following a murder in the Old England community last Monday and a reprisal killing two days later.

A farmer of May Day district, 37-year-old, Aldo Scott, otherwise called Shortman and Chuckum, was killed in Old England on February 13.

The police had listed Scott as a person of interest , stating that they believed he had information to help them with investigation of last December's murder of a businessman in Porus in the parish.

The police believe a gun attack on two individuals along the Kendal main road on February 15 was a reprisal for Scott's killing.

Damion Robinson, 29, otherwise known as 'Bleachaz', of a Mike Town address in the parish, and Shamoy Borah, 22, of a Comma Pen, St Elizabeth address, were shot and killed approximately 12:15 a.m on their way from a party.

The police say they will now be keenly monitoring the communities in which curfews have been imposed given the imminent threats from gang members.

Johnson said only persons with proper identification and proof of their need to be on the road during curfew hours will be allowed to do so by the ground commander.

-Tamara Bailey

