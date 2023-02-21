Homemade gun found in ceiling of house in Olympic Gardens

A homemade firearm was seized by the St Andrew South police in Olympic Gardens on Monday afternoon.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The recovery was made during an operation along Tower Avenue.

The police say a premises was searched and the gun was recovered in the ceiling of the dwelling.

Investigation continues.

