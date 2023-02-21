Illegal gun seized in yard in Denham Town

The police on Monday seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along Sunlight Street in Denham Town, Kingston.

It was reported that about 8:10 p.m., lawmen conducted a snap raid in the area, during which a premises was searched.

The police say a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under cardboard in the yard and subsequently seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

