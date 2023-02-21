Large cache of ammunition seizure in Papine
Published:Tuesday | February 21, 2023 | 9:12 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of a large quantity of assorted rounds of ammunition in Back Road, Highlight View, Papine, St Andrew.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
The police say a team conducted a targeted raid on Monday morning and discovered ninety-nine .222 Remington rifle cartridges, a 5.56 magazine and a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre magazine.
They say the items were found in a bag in an old refrigerator.
Investigation continues.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.