Opposition names Constitutional Reform Committee representatives following stalemate

The Opposition has now named its representatives on the Constitutional Reform Committee, which will, among other things, advise on the process to transition Jamaica to a republic.

They are Senator Donna Scott-Mottley and Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western Anthony Hylton, who are both attorneys.

There was a stalemate between the Government and the Opposition over some prerequisites that Opposition Leader Mark Golding wanted satisfied before he named members to the proposed constitutional reform caucus.

In a statement this afternoon, Golding said that he decided to name the representatives after receiving clarification from the government on the planned review of the constitution during the Vale Royal Talks on Sunday.

Golding said that this matter has once again demonstrated the value of Vale Royal talks in allowing constructive dialogue in a setting which facilitates candid discussions on issues of concern.

He assured that the opposition will be steadfast in doing all that's within its power to ensure the protection of the hard-won rights and freedoms of the Jamaican people.

The committee is to comprise government and opposition members from the Houses of Parliament, Attorney General Dr Derrick McKoy, Solicitor General Marlene Aldred, as well as constitutional law experts and members of academia, the private sector, and the wider society.

