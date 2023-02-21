Opposition stages walkout as gov’t pushes another delay of local polls

The Government this afternoon used its majority in the House of Representatives to pass legislation to further postpone local government elections.

The Opposition staged a walkout in protest.

The postponement was made possible under the Representation of the People (Postponement of Elections to Municipal Corporations and City Municipalities) Act.

The polls have been pushed back to until February 28, 2024.

This is the fourth time the polls are being postponed.

In piloting the bill, local government minister Desmond McKenzie argued that Jamaica is still on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKenzie further stated that the government is focused on building resilience from external and internal shocks and expanding economic growth.

He said the government believes that holding the polls at this time would divert the country from these goals.

While noting the importance of the elections he said the government needs more time.

McKenzie also cited ongoing efforts to transition the Portmore Municipality to become Jamaica's 15th parish.

Noting concerns in the public about the delayed polls, he appealed to Jamaicans for their understanding.

Opposition members raised strong concerns about the postponement and rejected the move.

They staged a walkout to register their objection.

