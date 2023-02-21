Two dead, 12 injured after vehicles overturn on Winston Jones Highway

The Manchester police have confirmed the deaths of two people and the hospitalisation of 12 others, following a vehicular crash along the Winston Jones Highway, in the parish on Tuesday night.

According to preliminary reports, approximately 9 p.m., two public passenger vehicles were travelling along the highway when the vehicles got out of control and overturned.

There's no information yet on what caused the drivers to lose control.

One of the deceased has so far been identified as a porter at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

At least one of the injured persons is said to be in critical condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More soon.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.