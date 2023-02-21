Updated | Privy Council denies application to introduce new evidence in Vybz Kartel murder appeal

The United Kingdom-based Privy Council has refused an application by Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel to introduce new evidence to support his murder appeal.

The convicted murderer had sought to have the court admit fresh information from an expert witness in relation to cell phone evidence.

The phone was examined in Jamaica in the presence of the prosecution.

After reviewing the submission, the court rejected the application.

The substantial appeal is still to be heard.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and fellow entertainer Shawn Storm, real name Shawn Campbell, as well as Kahira Jones and Andre St John were convicted in 2014 for killing Clive 'Lizard' Williams in 2011.

Williams' body was never recovered.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years before he is eligible for parole while Shawn Storm's parole eligibility period was set at 25 years.

St John and Jones will have to serve 30 and 25 years respectively before they are eligible for parole.

Note: In an earlier version of this story we incorrectly reported that the substantial appeal was denied. We regret the error.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.