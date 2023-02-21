Young women leaders urge gov't to address inequality in the workforce

Members of the Young Women in Leadership House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Government to do more to address gender inequality in the workforce, arguing that if this issue is left unattended it will have a detrimental impact on Jamaica's economy.

“It is known that in any country, whenever the situation of women improves, the overall economic condition in that country also improves,” argued Sharfua Fearon, Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for St Andrew, East Rural.

Stressing that Jamaica should strive to invest in education and training to put women on the path to economic independence, she contended that women's inclusion in the workforce could significantly increase the country's GDP.

“The call to action encourages the Government of Jamaica, the private sector and other stakeholders to promote and protect the rights of women workers, take action to remove fundamental and legal barriers and implement labour market policies to achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all women, “ she said.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and MP for St Ann, North Eastern, Dannyelle-Jordan Bailey, said women are underrepresented all over the world in political and economic decision making, which she said is key to sustainable development.

“Gender equality is not just a buzzword to be thrown around for the sake of convenience, but instead should be given serious consideration if we are to achieve the human and social development mandate of Jamaica.”

She said the issue is perpetuated by gender stereotypes, male-dominated cultures, and few role models.

However, this can change.

“Once we work towards eliminating the gaps that exist, we are sure to increase the number of involvement of women and young girls in these fields, thereby creating empowerment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sandrine Morris, MP for St Catherine North Central, advocated for the government to create more technology-centred programmes for women which she said would help to ease the gap in this industry.

But the issue of gender inequality will not be resolved unless the Government makes a deliberate effort to resocialise, argued Amelia Fearon, leader of Opposition Business in the House.

“In order for real change to take place, we must start with grassroots resocialisation. It is high time we employ social workers to go into communities, especially the vulnerable ones, to have sessions with young women and girls, even boys too so they can understand that no ceiling should be put over either gender. We haffi bend di tree from it young,” she said.

“It is fulltime we stop hold down the woman dem with our mindsets and decide for them what suits their gender,” she added.

The Young Women in Leadership (YWiL) Parliamentary sitting is hosted by the Parliament of Jamaica in collaboration with ParlAmericas and the Caribbean Women in Leadership.

It culminates the YWiL initiative, a programme aimed at cultivating young women's interest in public leadership.

It is designed to equip young women with the requisite knowledge, skills and networks for their work as current and future leaders.

- Sashana Small

