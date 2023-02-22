16-y-o boy among two charged for robbery of teen girl

A 16-year-old boy is among two persons charged by the police over the robbery of a teen girl along Molynes Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The teen and his co-accused 18-year-old Oleog Davis are charged with robbery with aggravation.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 1 p.m., the teen girl was walking along the roadway when Davis and his accomplice attacked her.

According to the police, she was grabbed by the boys who held a ratchet knife at her throat and robbed her of $500.

They escaped on foot in the area.

They were later caught by residents and handed over to the police.

Davis and his accomplice were charged after a question and answer session.

Their court date is being finalised.

