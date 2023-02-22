50 rounds of ammunition seized in Portmore
Published:Wednesday | February 22, 2023 | 4:32 PM
The Bridgeport police in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday seized 50 assorted rounds of ammunition in the community of Westchester.
The rounds are as follows:
1. Thirty-six 5.56
2. Six 9mm and one war head
3. Five .38
4. One .45
5. Two 12 Gauge cartridges
6. One Browning magazine
The police say the seizure was made during a snap raid on Hylton Close.
No arrest was made.
The investigation is ongoing.
