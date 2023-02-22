50 rounds of ammunition seized in Portmore

The Bridgeport police in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday seized 50 assorted rounds of ammunition in the community of Westchester.

The rounds are as follows:

1. Thirty-six 5.56

2. Six 9mm and one war head

3. Five .38

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

4. One .45

5. Two 12 Gauge cartridges

6. One Browning magazine

The police say the seizure was made during a snap raid on Hylton Close.

No arrest was made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.