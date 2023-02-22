Citizens urged to conserve water

The National Water Commission (NWC) is urging members of the public to practise water conservation, in light of the limited supply of the commodity.

Information from the commission is that continued drought conditions have impacted inflows to several surface water sources. The current water level at the Hermitage Dam is 63.5 per cent, and the Mona Reservoir is at 76 per cent.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, has attributed worsening drought conditions to climate change.

“I urge citizens to be very cognisant of the use of the water that we do have. We are asking for understanding and cooperation,” he said.

The minister was addressing the recent commissioning of a 50,000-gallon storage tank in York Town, Clarendon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Samuda explained that the months of November and December saw rainfall that was less than the 30-year average across all parishes.

“Though the data for January is preliminary, the trend appears to have continued, and worsened. We had expected and hoped for greater rainfall earlier in the year and we have not received it,” he said.

The NWC has commenced 12-hour water restrictions across the Kingston and St Andrew region as part of its conservation efforts.